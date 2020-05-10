× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SKANEATELES FALLS — Anne Pinker Jackson, a native and longtime resident of Skaneateles Falls, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Pennsylvania. She was 101.

Anne was born in Skaneateles Falls on Oct. 27, 1918, one of seven children of the late John and Helen Pinker. She graduated from Skaneateles High School in 1936 and married Donald Schneider Jackson in May 1947. The couple lived in Skaneateles Falls where they raised their family. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s of the Lake Church in Skaneateles. Anne moved to Media, Pa., in 2011 to live near her son, Donald.

Anne was known for her loving care of her immediate and extended family, serving as primary caregiver for her mother and mother-in-law. She enjoyed knitting and created many gifts over the years for family and friends. She was also a skilled seamstress offering her services to many in the community. She enjoyed cooking, refinishing furniture, shopping, and socializing with seniors with her husband in retirement.

She is survived by her daughter, Joan Wolfe (Geofrey), of Phoenix, Ariz.; and son, Donald Jackson (Mary Beth), of Media, Pa. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Pinker, of Pittsford, N.Y. She is survived by four grandchildren, Julie, Jonathan, Jennifer, and Meredith; four great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.