AUBURN — Anthony J. Alvaro, 98, of 3 Saint Anthony St., Auburn, and formerly of Thornton Avenue, and the Boyle Center, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, Dec. 5, 2019, at The Commons.
He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Angelo and Mary Pascarella Alvaro. He was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church and more recently St. Mary’s Church. Tony was a U.S. Army veteran during World War II, having served three years in the Pacific and received two Bronze Stars for his heroism during the war. He was also part of the U.S. Army band while in the service and played taps for many veterans as a skilled trumpeter. Tony’s love of music was evident at an early age and continued well into his 80s as he would play trumpet for several bands including the Bachta Polka Band and the Civic Band. He previously had been employed by the former Firth Carpet, Red Star Express, Herman Avenue School as their head janitor, and retired as a crossing guard for the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Tony was an avid New York Mets baseball fan. To have met Tony once, you were a friend for life. His gentle soul, infectious smile, and warming personality will be forever missed, but truly never forgotten.
He is survived by his loving nieces and nephews, Joyce (Bill) Moore, Patricia Lopiccolo with whom were his flower girls at his wedding; nieces, Mary Capotto, and Dolores (Bernie) Dec; nephew, Robert (Linda) Guido; as well as several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and great- nieces and nephews, and very special friend, Jean DeJoy.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his best friend and beloved wife, Helen (Lopiccolo) Alvaro, in 2005; four sisters, Nellie Tanner, Yolanda Lisci, Jo Quinn, and Fannie Guido; two brothers, Louis and John Alvaro.
Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at 10:30 a.m. this Monday in St. Mary’s Church for Anthony’s Mass of The Feast of the Immaculate Conception. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded. Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. (today) Sunday at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.
Contributions may be made in Tony’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.