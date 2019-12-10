AUBURN — Anthony P. “Sonny” Garuccio, born Sept. 2, 1928, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019, surrounded by loving family.
Born as Antonio Pasquale Garuccio, he was better known to his Auburn friends and family as “Sonny.” He was the son of the late Larry and Florence (D’Agostino) Garuccio.
He was a United States Navy Veteran, serving from 1946 to 1948 aboard the USS Topeka in the South Pacific. During this time period he was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the Philippine Independence Medal.
Tony worked in the food business all of his life. He began his career running the Garuccio Meat Market in Auburn, N.Y. He was also co-owner of Suburban Foods in Syracuse and later in his career he was one of the co-owners of the Empire Room.
He had a great passion for the outdoors and enjoyed traveling across the United States and Canada, hunting for big game and fishing. Tony was a devoted baseball fan and enjoyed watching games on television whenever he had the chance. He was also fond of watching Fox News on a daily basis.
Tony was also an avid pinochle player and loved to play cards with his friends at the Italian American Club where he was a member.
Tony was predeceased by his sister, Rose Marie Garuccio, and his loving wife, Margaret (DeMasi) Garuccio.
He is survived by his six children, Joanne Garuccio (Roger), of Sandy, Utah, Lawrence (Kathy), of Auburn, Patricia Reilly (Michael), of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., Peter (Jennifer), of Liverpool, David (Jessica), of Clay, and Donna Capria (Scott), of Baldwinsville. He is also survived by grandchildren, Meaghan Covarrubias (Stephen), of California, Kerri Downer (Josh), of Mint Hill, N.C., Nicholas, of Auburn, Kyle, Jason, Sydney, Gabriella, Celia, and Harper, and one great-grandchild, Reilly Downer. He also left behind his grand dogs who will miss their grandpa.
Dad was always there for everyone, colleagues, neighbors, family, and friends. I am going to miss his dry, witty sense of humor, and the way he could make me laugh in more ways than he knew. For the last several years I have spent time with my dad every day and I will miss that tremendously. I lost my father, a friend, a buddy, and the best dad a girl could ask for. But you can rest now with mom and finally celebrate your love for one another together. We love you both and miss both of you.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home, 3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Road), North Syracuse, NY. A funeral service in celebration of Anthony’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in Assumption Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be expressed at tjpfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.
