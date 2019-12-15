AUBURN — Anthony Schimizzi passed away Dec. 2, 2019.
Anthony was born Dec. 3, 1952 in Auburn and attended local schools. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1974; he retired from Lancaster Steel.
Anthony was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy D’Agostino; his wife, Lynn (Lyles); and nephews, Timothy and Duke Pinckney, and Rick Kaufman.
He is survived by his children, Katie Schimizzi (Tim) Donohue, James Schimizzi, and Jennifer and Jeremy Lyles; his grandchildren, who he adored, Tyler and Bella Donohue, and Katrina Barclay; his sisters, Jeanne (Ron) Semple, Patty (Tom) Ambrose, Judy (Lynn) Lepak, and Sue Zamniak (Jim Foley); and several nieces and nephews.
Anthony’s passing leaves a large void in the local music scene where he performed for more than 40 years, excelling at piano and trumpet.
As per his request, there will be no services.
