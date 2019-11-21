AUBURN — Antoinette “Ann” Bovi Parker, 92, the wife of Richard Parker, of Franklin Street Road, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at her home.
A native of Auburn, Ann was a graduate of Central High School. She was employed as a private secretary for the Fish Hook Factory and later, along with her husband, owned and operated Auburn Poultry for 25 years. After a successful career at Auburn Poultry, Ann earned her real estate license and, with Richard, enjoyed selling crafts at the Syracuse Regional market and the CCC annual Christmas craft fair. She looked forward to completing crossword puzzles every morning and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her “GiGi.”
In addition to her husband, Richard, Ann is survived by one son, Richard Parker and his wife, Sandra, of Nashville; one daughter, Renee Dominick and her husband, Roger, of Auburn; five grandchildren, Leanne, Gregory, Christopher, Natalie, and Melanie; 13 great-grandchildren; in-laws, Jeanette Bovi, Trudy Buxenbaum and her husband, Ron, Carmen Parker, and Betty Story; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Rafael and Michelina Bocchino Bovi, Ann was predeceased by her brother, Guy Bovi.
Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be offered at 1 p.m. Friday at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Private interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours for Ann will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made in memory of Ann to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
