{{featured_button_text}}
Arlene M. Sofinski

AUBURN — Arlene M. Sofinski, 96, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late Michael Sofinski.

Mrs. Sofinski was born in Auburn on April 1, 1923, the daughter of Grover and Harriet Schrader Simmons. Arlene lived in Auburn her whole life. She was employed by Dr. Daniel Carbonaro DDS and eventually retired from General Electric. Mrs. Sofinski was a communicate of St. Alphonsus Church.

Arlene and Michael enjoyed many winters as they traveled to Florida creating many memories along the way, including many years of square dancing with many groups in New York and Florida.

Surviving Mrs. Sofinski is two daughters, Marilyn Nesbit and husband, John, of Auburn, and Jean Roberts; grandchildren, (Marilyn’s children), Lynn and David Balian, of Costa Rica, Wendy Guest and James, of Cocoa Beach, Fla., and John and Melissa Nesbit, of Waterloo, N.Y.; (Jean’s children), Michael Roberts, and Amanda and Carl Dauerheim, all of Auburn; great-grandchildren, Catron, Bradlee, Jordan Cox, and Gabriella DeMario, Stacey and Daniel Lombardozzi, Andrew Franczek, John III and Macy Nesbit, Max and Gabriel Dauerheim; lastly five great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in St. Alphonsus Church. Burial will be in Soule Cemetery, Sennett. Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions can be sent in memory of Mrs. Sofinski to the Alzheimer’s Association of CNY Chapter.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or light a candle.

To send flowers to the family of Arlene Sofinski, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 12
Visitation
Thursday, December 12, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home,LLC
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Arlene's Visitation begins.
Dec 13
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, December 13, 2019
10:00AM
St. Alphonsus Church
E.Genesee St.
Auburn, NY 13021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Arlene's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Load comments