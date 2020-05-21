LEDYARD — Arthur G. Gamlen Jr., 75, of Ledyard, passed away on May 11, 2020.
He was the son of the late Arthur E. and Phyllis Body Gamlen. Arthur was a quiet person who loved to fish, hunt, and raise sheep. He also enjoyed walking to Moonshine Falls and going to Rocky Point with his family.
He is survived by his beloved sister, Marilyn Cox and her husband, William; as well as his cousins, Faith Emerson and her husband, Alan, Gary Gamlen and his wife, Lynette, Lee Gamlen and Kurt Gamlen, and several nieces.
Services will be held privately for the family. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, town of Ledyard.
Donations may be made to Southern Cayuga Instant Aid, 2530 State Route 34B, P.O. Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139, in memory of Arthur G. Gamlen Jr.
Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.
