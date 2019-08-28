LOCKE — Arthur J. Wells, 55, of Locke, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Ogdensburg on Dec. 11, 1963, to the late Daniel and Irma Wells, and he was also predeceased by four siblings.
Art had been employed in retail sales throughout his life. He enjoyed being with his family, hunting, fishing, playing cards and poker, going to casinos, and spending time at the Locke Auction House.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debra (Rex) Wells; his children, Jessica Conklin (Rob), of Moravia, Joshua Wells (Brittnie), Justin Wells (Kacey), Jeremiah Wells (Thug), Jasmine Wells-Nichols (Justin), and Edwin Nichols, all of Locke; 14 grandchildren; and six siblings.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton, with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Family and friends are invited to a gathering from 3 to 6 p.m. afterward at the Groton Masonic Lodge.
