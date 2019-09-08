AUBURN — Barbara A. (Cheney) Tanner, 94, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital, of natural causes.
She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy Cheney. Barbara was a resident of the Commons on St. Anthony for several years.
Growing up, Barbara attended school in Port Byron and she resided in Throop. She married at a young age. She and her husband (John “Jack” Radford who was in the military) traveled the coast until his passing in 1958. She came back home to the Auburn area as a single mother of three young boys (John, Bobby, and Tim), and worked at various places including Murray’s Restaurant, the Button Works, Woolworths, Dunn and McCarthy, sold Avon, was a Home Companion, and her last position was as a cleaner at Arby’s. She also taught swimming lessons and was a crossing guard in Jordan, N.Y. Barbara remarried in 1960 to Harold “Hobby” Tanner and they had a daughter, Mary Ann. She loved her polka music; she loved to cook, bowl, dance, and travel (including with her daughter to Austria, Belgium, Luxemburg, Germany, and France). Barbara was a true free spirit at heart. Her eyes were as blue as a tantalizing, clear, blue sky on a sunny day and everyone knew her by these. She loved her family and was always there. Barbara will be missed so very much.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husbands, John “Jack” Radford in 1958, and Harold “Hobby” Tanner in 1981; son, Robert L. Radford; sister, Virginia (Cheney) Coopper; brothers, Theodore Cheney, Clarence Cheney, and William Cheney; sister-in-law, Barbara (Radford) Vatter, of Throop; and granddaughter, Joanne (Radford) Siracusa.
Barbara is survived by two sons, John Henry Radford, of Vermont, and Timothy Paul (Sandra) Radford, of Auburn; daughter, Mary Ann (Tracy) Keisler, of Aiken, S.C.; two sisters, Flora Dries, and Nancy (Pat) Netti, of Auburn. Also six grandchildren, Denise (Radford) Jiggetts, of Maryland, Robert and Richard Radford, Kevin (Amy) Radford, of Kingsley, Pa., Yvonne (Jason) Rule, of Lynn Haven, Fla., and James Radford, US Coast Guard; five great-grandchildren, Lauren (Donte) Robinson, of Georgia, Nolan and Jenna Rule, of Lynn Haven, Fla., John “Jack” and Emma Radford, of Kingsley, Pa.; many nieces and nephews; some still reside in the area.
Calling hours for Mrs. Tanner will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept, 10, 2019, at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 East Genesee St., Auburn. Services will follow. A private graveside ceremony in Lakeview Cemetery in Fleming will be conducted with the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Salvation Army of Auburn, 18 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.