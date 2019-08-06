{{featured_button_text}}

MONTEZUMA — Barbara J. (Shutter) Cousineau, 65, of Montezuma, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Frederick and Yolanda DeAngelis Shutter and was an area life resident. Barbara retired as a licensed practical nurse having worked previously at Willard and the Owasco Mental Health Agency.

She is survived by her two sisters, Carol Shutter and Lynette Peters, both of Syracuse; nieces, Ranee DeCann and Kristin (James) Horton; several great-nieces, nephews, cousins, and very special friends, Mary Ellen and Jerry.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, James Shutter.

There are no calling hours. Friends are invited to join the family at 9:30 a.m. (today) Tuesday in St. Mary’s Church, Auburn, for Barbara’s Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

