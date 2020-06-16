Barbara Jean Green
January 30, 1929 - June 12, 2020
AMERICUS, GA - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Mother and friend. Barbara Jean, formerly of Cayuga, New York, passed peacefully from this life into the next on Friday, June 12, 2020 while resting at her home in Americus, Georgia.
Her life was well lived and she was well loved! She had a caring soul, which leaves a permanent mark- engraved on our hearts forever. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Barb's love for family and friends was unwavering as was her love and devotion to the Lord. Barbara's caring spirit and genuine love for others shone brightly through her unparalleled example of grace.
Born Barbara J. Doney, on January 30, 1929 in Auburn, NY to parents Roy North Doney and Blanche (Eaton) where they lived on Grant Avenue in Sennett at the beginning of the Great Depression. Barb had a great affection for her siblings, all predeceased: Beatrice Ellen, Shirley Ann and the youngest, Warren Roy. Barbara graduated from Union Springs Central School, class of 1947, and worked various jobs throughout her life, most in service to helping others. Her main focus was always mother and wife.
She married on January 31, 1948 to her husband of 52 years, Kenneth T. Green who predeceased her on December 21, 2000. Their story is full of happy memories in the life they made together at their home near Montezuma on Laraway Road.
Barbara was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She is survived by: Kenneth Roy Green (Rosina ‘Rosie' Rizzo) of Oswego, NY / Connie Jean (Rex Griggs) of Ellaville, GA / Donna Elaine (David Granger) of Camp Verde, AZ / Gale Ann (James Ciampi) of Auburn, NY / Chris Thompson (Mary Sedore) of Cayuga, NY.
She especially loved her role as a Grandmother, and most everyone affectionately referred to her as “Grama Green”. She is survived by her grandchildren: Kenny Green, Wendy (Mike) Fragale / Crystal (Tony) Mathis, Mark (Hope) Griggs, Matthew (Jeanne) Griggs / David ‘Little Fella' Granger, Dawn Granger / Kristi (Bert) Stillwell, Rachel Stanton(Rowland), Noel (Nicole) Rowland, Adam Tanner, Carrie Ciampi, Heather (Jamar) Lenton, Anthony Ciampi / Nik (Amber) Green, Penny Green, Todd Green / several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and countless other extended family members who cared for her deeply.
Her life story includes many beloved pets over the years which she welcomed into her heart and home, caring for them as if they were her children. There were a few feline friends over the years, but her best companions were the doggies like Hilda, Tippy, and Honey#1 and Honey#2 just to name a few.
Along with caring for her loved ones and making a home, she always enjoyed life to the fullest. Whether it was spending time at the homestead or traveling cross- country with her husband after retirement finding adventures on the road. First in the truck camper and later in the RV. Postcards and handwritten notes of their journeys were a treat to receive, and loved ones that moved away from New York especially looked forward to seeing them because they always made the effort to go and visit.
Barbara especially loved gardening, feeding and watching the birds, picking flowers. She loved nature and she went out often for long walks in the country- strolling with the dog or picking blackberries. Her talents were many, and her creativity and resourcefulness would come to life with everything she endeavored. Barb was known for her cooking and baking- some of the best food ever tasted. Her crafting skills with sewing and knitting provided many family treasures over the years like the Doppelganger dollies she made for each of her grandchildren at Christmas and the clothes-pin bags and hand towels she brought to life from scraps of material which also provided a supplement to her income.
The strength of her convictions were strong, and for many years she coordinated the annual Doney Family Reunion many looked forward to attending in the summertime. Barb put love in everything she did. Taking time to write letters- keeping in touch. She was devoted to journaling, studying scripture, praising the Lord, and teaching Sunday school. Taking photographs was a constant and there was always a camera in her hand to snap family moments. Because of her dedication and love, we have these treasures to look back on all the good times shared.Barb had a gentle personality which always made people feel at ease. She naturally shared her experience and knowledge. Always there to lend a helping hand–she was counselor, confidante and friend. Barb made friends everywhere she went and was always happy to share a story over a cup of coffee paired with some sort of baked good. Molasses cookies and Zucchini bread were some of her favorites. Fondest memories were the times sitting around the table enjoying her most favorite pastime - SCRABBLE. Music was a deep seeded passion which included typing song lyrics on her old typewriter. Barb especially loved singing hymns and Christmas songs while playing her electric blue steel guitar– always in the spirit of spreading joy.
A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a contribution to a church or animal shelter of your choice in Barbara's honor.
