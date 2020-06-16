Barbara Jean Green

Barbara especially loved gardening, feeding and watching the birds, picking flowers. She loved nature and she went out often for long walks in the country- strolling with the dog or picking blackberries. Her talents were many, and her creativity and resourcefulness would come to life with everything she endeavored. Barb was known for her cooking and baking- some of the best food ever tasted. Her crafting skills with sewing and knitting provided many family treasures over the years like the Doppelganger dollies she made for each of her grandchildren at Christmas and the clothes-pin bags and hand towels she brought to life from scraps of material which also provided a supplement to her income.

The strength of her convictions were strong, and for many years she coordinated the annual Doney Family Reunion many looked forward to attending in the summertime. Barb put love in everything she did. Taking time to write letters- keeping in touch. She was devoted to journaling, studying scripture, praising the Lord, and teaching Sunday school. Taking photographs was a constant and there was always a camera in her hand to snap family moments. Because of her dedication and love, we have these treasures to look back on all the good times shared.Barb had a gentle personality which always made people feel at ease. She naturally shared her experience and knowledge. Always there to lend a helping hand–she was counselor, confidante and friend. Barb made friends everywhere she went and was always happy to share a story over a cup of coffee paired with some sort of baked good. Molasses cookies and Zucchini bread were some of her favorites. Fondest memories were the times sitting around the table enjoying her most favorite pastime - SCRABBLE. Music was a deep seeded passion which included typing song lyrics on her old typewriter. Barb especially loved singing hymns and Christmas songs while playing her electric blue steel guitar– always in the spirit of spreading joy.