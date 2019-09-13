Barbara Percilick, 90, daughter of the late Charles and Mary Percilick, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at the Commons on St. Anthony.
Barbara spent most of her adult life in New York City. She was 17 when she entered college where she earned a Masters Degree in Art History and for a season worked at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Eventually she became a social worker in NYC and through the years placed many children in foster homes.
When she was 55 she returned to Auburn to care for her mother. She then went to work at Auburn Correctional Facility, working there until she was 72.
Barb led a full and interesting life and traveled extensively.
She is survived by several cousins including her caregiver Barbara Page and special friend Rosemarie Alexander. She was also predeceased by her brother Richard.
She received loving and compassionate care from the staff at the Commons on the 2nd and 6th floors. May God Bless them as they Blessed her.
As per her request, a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.
