Beatrice 'Bea' Skellington

WEEDSPORT — Beatrice “Bea” Skellington, 71, of Weedsport, passed away Oct. 30, 2019, after a short illness.

Bea was born in Syracuse, the daughter of George and Ellen Hawkey, and she graduated from Solvay High School. Bea resided most of her life in the Weedsport area. She was a homemaker and later worked in various positions in manufacturing and retail. Bea enjoyed visiting and playing games with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Ellen Squires and Laura Arnold.

Surviving are her husband, Ron; children, William (Angela) Skellington, of Brutus, and Dawn (James) Walters, of Conquest; sisters, Nancy Steves, Patricia (Herb) Forbes, and Chick (Kevin) Elsworth; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Route 5), Elbridge, with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Belle Isle Cemetery, Camillus.

Contributions in Bea’s memory may be made to the Weedsport Fire Department.

Service information

Nov 4
Visitation
Monday, November 4, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge
120 E. Main St.
Elbridge, NY 13060
Nov 4
Memorial Service
Monday, November 4, 2019
7:00PM
Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge
120 E. Main St.
Elbridge, NY 13060
