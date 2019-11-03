WEEDSPORT — Beatrice “Bea” Skellington, 71, of Weedsport, passed away Oct. 30, 2019, after a short illness.
Bea was born in Syracuse, the daughter of George and Ellen Hawkey, and she graduated from Solvay High School. Bea resided most of her life in the Weedsport area. She was a homemaker and later worked in various positions in manufacturing and retail. Bea enjoyed visiting and playing games with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Ellen Squires and Laura Arnold.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving are her husband, Ron; children, William (Angela) Skellington, of Brutus, and Dawn (James) Walters, of Conquest; sisters, Nancy Steves, Patricia (Herb) Forbes, and Chick (Kevin) Elsworth; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Route 5), Elbridge, with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Belle Isle Cemetery, Camillus.
Contributions in Bea’s memory may be made to the Weedsport Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.