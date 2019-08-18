{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Benjamin Harrison Tanner, age 46, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Aug. 11, 2019, at his home.

Ben was a self-employed mason and worked construction for several companies in the area.

He leaves behind a son, Michael Tanner, of Auburn; daughter, Corrine Tanner, of Auburn; sisters, Madeline (Bob) Bozeat, of North Fort Myers, Fla., Denise (Wade) Safel, of North Fort Myers, Fla., Colleen (Duane) Slater, of Jordan, N.Y., Dawn (Randy) Bozeat, of Elbridge, N.Y., and Michele (Don) Williams, of Weedsport, N.Y. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Doris Vroman, of Port Byron, N.Y.; four stepsons; three stepdaughters; nieces; nephews, and several grandchildren. He will be sadly missed, especially by his four-legged friend.

A private service was held by the family.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has been entrusted with arrangements.

