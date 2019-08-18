AUBURN — Benjamin Harrison Tanner, age 46, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Aug. 11, 2019, at his home.
Ben was a self-employed mason and worked construction for several companies in the area.
He leaves behind a son, Michael Tanner, of Auburn; daughter, Corrine Tanner, of Auburn; sisters, Madeline (Bob) Bozeat, of North Fort Myers, Fla., Denise (Wade) Safel, of North Fort Myers, Fla., Colleen (Duane) Slater, of Jordan, N.Y., Dawn (Randy) Bozeat, of Elbridge, N.Y., and Michele (Don) Williams, of Weedsport, N.Y. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Doris Vroman, of Port Byron, N.Y.; four stepsons; three stepdaughters; nieces; nephews, and several grandchildren. He will be sadly missed, especially by his four-legged friend.
A private service was held by the family.
Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.