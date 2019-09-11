ONEONTA | On Thursday Aug. 29, 2019, Bernard Guszcza, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 86.
Bernard was born Feb. 11, 1933 in Auburn, to Kostanty and Julia Sroczyk Guszcza. He served in the Armed Forces for 22 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War with the U.S. Marine Corps, served in Germany while in the U.S. Army and continued the remainder of his military career with the U.S. Air Force, which included two tours of Vietnam.
After retiring from the service, he lived abroad in the Philippines, Thailand and South Korea until he met and married Hui Cha Park Guszcza. Bernard then moved back to the U.S., with his wife and son, George, and lived in Oneonta until his passing.
Bernard had a passion for travel and exploring different cultures and languages. He spent over 25 years living in Europe and Asia and spoke five languages fluently.
He is survived by his wife Hui Cha; his son George; grandchildren Julia and Charles; his sister Mary; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Victoria and his brothers Joseph, John, Walter and Stanley.
Graveside services will be held for Bernard at 11 a.m. on Saturday in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to 26 S. Belmont Circle, Oneonta, NY, 13820.
To send a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.
