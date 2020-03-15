AUBURN — Bernice Hartfield, 74, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Loretto in Syracuse with her family by her side.

She was the daughter of the late Leslie and Mary Jones Robinson. Bernice was a vibrant and determined woman. She loved to cook for family gatherings and cater the NAACP dinner events at Booker T. Washington Center.

She is survived by sons, Eddie (Kijafa) Hartfield Jr., and Richard Hartfield; brother, Leslie Robinson Jr.; two sisters, Mildred and Sandra Robinson; seven grandchildren, Andrѐa and her husband, Gregory, Sho`keyma and her husband, Jerome, Cara-mea, Markel, Nijuwan, Tajh, and Amari; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church, 101 Fitch Ave., Auburn, with a home going service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery.

Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.

