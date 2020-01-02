Bettie Lorraine (Scott) Johnson, 90, of Glenside Drive, Moravia, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Bettie was born on July 31, 1929 in Batavia, N.Y. to the late Thomas and Helen (Smith) Scott. She was a 1947 high school graduate of LeRoy High School. She had been a resident of Moravia since 1964 and was employed at Modern Market for 40+ years. She was a legend and loved by so many in the Moravia community. Her passion was enjoying her family that always kept her busy. She loved watching sports, attending Merry-Go-Round Theater productions, word search puzzles, lunch dates, shopping and her legendary red lipstick.
Bettie was the widow of her husband, Francis Edward Johnson who died in 2010. They celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Thomas Jr., Scott, Ronald Scott, Robert Scott and her sister, Barb King.
You have free articles remaining.
Bettie was a loving, thoughtful and proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She held a special place in her heart for every family member and her beautiful smile would light up a room whenever she was surrounded by family. Her humor and wittiness stayed with her until the end.
She is survived by her brother, Douglas Scott and her devoted and loving six children, Shelly (Donald) Nye, of Moravia, Laurie (Stan) Howd, of Moravia, Tammy (Donald) Langtry, of Moravia, Luanne (Donald) Hirsh, of Topeka, Kansas, Scott (Shelly) Johnson, of Moravia and Mark (Kristin) Johnson, of Moravia. She is also survived by her 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren who loved her immensely.
Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in Christ United Methodist Church in Moravia, followed by funeral service at 1 p.m.. As a family request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Four Town First Aid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.