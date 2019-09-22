AUBURN — Betty A. Alfieri, age 79, of Washington Street, Auburn, was called home by the angels and entered into eternal rest with the Lord on Sept. 13, 2019.
Betty served our nation for two years in the Army before serving her community working for 21 years as a nurse’s aide at Auburn Memorial Hospital. Betty, who loved tending to her rose bushes and garden, also enjoyed reading, doing crosswords and building puzzles with her family.
Betty is survived by two brothers, Cecil and Bobby Joe Whitehead; five sisters, Leona, Doris, Carolyn, Peggy, and Mary. She is also survived by four daughters, Donna, Tina, Rose (Kevin) Kumpf, and Patricia (Vyonne) Elliott; as well as six grandchildren, Alexandrya, Jyrrad, Evan, Jacob, Maddie, and Justin, and two great-grandchildren, Corlei and Auriella. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lois and Lloyd Whitehead; brothers, James and Billy; and sisters, Lucille and Florence.
You have free articles remaining.
Friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, in St. Mary’s Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery where a military service will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Betty’s name to the Cayuga County SCAT Van, 17 Nelson St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to light a candle or send a condolence to the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.