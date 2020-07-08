× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty A. Tomandl

April 12, 1924 — July 6, 2020

AUBURN - Betty A. Tomandl headed for tee time at the Big Golf course in the sky on July 6, 2020. There she joined her late husband John for a round of golf along with the late Doug and Helen Clark to complete their fearsome foursome!

She was born in Seward, Nebraska on April 12, 1924 to the late Floyd and Agnes (Zeleny) Dowding. She was employed by Red Star Express Lines until her retirement in 1986. She then worked at Dutch Hollow CC for seven years planting their flowers. She loved golf, cats and flowers, and of course all her grand and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Deacon John (Carole) Tomandl, Jan (William) Bullard and Jill Bitterman; grandchildren John Tomandl, Teddy (Bethany) Tomandl and Doug (Ann Marie) Tomandl, and Eric (Stella) Bullard; 10 great grandchildren; and her two best friends Mary and Dale.

Besides her husband and parents, three brothers and a sister, Betty was predeceased by daughter-in-law Lynn Panec Tomandl, granddaughter Carli A Bitterman and great grandson John Michael Tomandl.