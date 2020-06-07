Betty J. Martin (Hutchins)
Betty J. Martin (Hutchins)

Betty J. Martin (Hutchins)

AUBURN — Betty J. Martin (Hutchins), beloved wife of John H. Martin, passed away peacefully at her home on April 7, 2020.

She loved dogs, shopping, eating out and spending time with her family.

She is survived by two step children, Marlene Martin O’Conner (Tim), of Auburn, and Robert Martin (Paul Hergenrother), of Albany; three step grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; five siblings, Marge Allen, of Skaneateles, Loretta Clary, of Salisbury Center, N.Y., Genevieve Hutchins, of Virginia, Leon Hutchins, of Oswego, N.Y., and Bernard Hutchins, of Mexico, N.Y.

A private service will be held by family in the future.

Arrangements are by Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., Auburn.

