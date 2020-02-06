ROCHESTER, NY — “Powerhouse” Beverly Ann Powers Navarro, age 89, of Brighton, NY, Honeoye Falls, NY, Auburn, NY, and Carthage, NY, went to be with her Lord on Jan. 30, 2020.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Theadosha (Koscelny) Powers (Pasneski), and her only sister, Marie (Gerald) Haefner.
She is survived by her indomitable six children, Jeanine Navarro Richardson, of Honeoye Falls, NY, Carol (Daniel) Adams, of Burnet, Texas, Noelle (Sharon Vuono) Navarro, of Columbia, Md., Kathryn Navarro, of Gates, NY, Daniel (Marie) Navarro, of Kansas City, Mo., and Diane (Steve Gates) Navarro, of Chili, NY; 12 amazing grandchildren, Joseph Richardson, of Auburn, NY, Thomas Solich, of Haiku, Hawaii, and Ryan (Julie) Solich, of Albuquerque, N.M., Moses Cohen, of Salisbury, Md., and James Cohen, of Merritt Island, Fla., Nate, Daniel, Kristie, and David DeHond, of Rochester, NY, Lina, Siena, and Jenna Navarro, of Kansas City, Mo.; and two delightful great-grandchildren, Joseph Navarro Richardson and Jaina DeHond; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.
She graduated with honors in 1949 from Nazareth Academy, Rochester, NY. She received a musical scholarship from the Eastman School of Music, and studied there from 1944 to 1948. Her father declined her Eastman scholarship, as he said she “needed a husband not a musician.” Later she took summer classes while her kids spent their summers at Camp Mohawk with their father. She received acclaim for her pianist abilities, playing concerts first in Eastman’s Kilbourn Hall and then in various venues in upstate New York.
While in high school, she was encouraged to become a nun, but after six months in the St. Joseph’s convent, she withdrew to attend SUNY Brockport. There she received her BA in general education from teachers college 1954. At Brockport she met and married Dan Navarro (divorced 1975; he died October 2016), who was a PE major. They moved to Carthage, NY to start their teaching career. All six children were born while the family resided in Carthage. She taught (1963-1971) music, math, art and general education at all levels in Carthage; where she directed for many years the high school plays.
She has earned her master’s degree certification in music (1977), kindergarten (1954), elementary grades 1-6 Ed (1954), math grades 7-12 (1970), and public administration, from classes taken at Eastman School of Music, Syracuse University, SUNY at Potsdam, and SUNY at Brockport.
She loved playing bridge, and was president of the bridge club in Carthage, for several years. An interesting fact, was the first JRECK Sub bus, (named after teachers, Jerry, Ron, Ellie, Carl, and Keith), was refurbished on their farm and placed near the Fort Drum Army base. That bus started the JRECK Corporation that still exists today!
The Navarro’s relocated to Auburn in 1970. Beverly finally retired 1992 from teaching music at Herman Elementary, Auburn. She was thrilled to have, as her end of life, visiting doctor, Dr. Brenda (Bove) Baratta. Dr. Baratta was one of her Seward Middle School math students, of whom she clearly remembered having a 102% average!
You have free articles remaining.
She taught piano, played piano, at the Springside Inn (Auburn) and the Sherwood Inn (Skaneateles) for many years, and was involved in the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse (Auburn).
She often held three to five jobs consistently, to support her children’s avid athletic endeavors. Seeing her six kids participate in sports, (often at the same time-different sports), was one of her greatest joys. She set the bar for her forerunner children, as the first female life guard at Charlotte Beach, Rochester, NY. All six of her children were Auburn High athletic letter winners and several received athletic scholarships.
Beverly taught thousands of people throughout her lifetime how to sing, play piano, bridge, math, and especially, till her last breaths, grammar! She was a certified master’s level bridge player. She loved to entertain her family, and daily played at dinner time for her neighbors at The Gables of Brighton.
She received a personal voice, violin, and piano concert, by the precious Lee family, a day before her death. Her final days were filled with many cherished ones coming to her bedside speaking words of appreciation and love.
Finally, most importantly, was her faith in God, from which all of her children founded their variations of beliefs. She has finished her race. “Well done good and faithful servant.” (Matt 25:23)
The burial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Whitehaven Memorial Park Chapel, 210 Marsh Road, Pittsford, NY.
Following the burial, at 5 p.m., there will be a “Celebration of Life” service at Henrietta Christian Fellowship, 1085 Middle Road, Rush, NY 14543, with a pot luck meal to follow.
If you are so led, please bring your Beverly stories to share, or place a memory on mertonkaysfuneralhome.com or Bezanillafh.com.
Memorial donations can be received through Henrietta Christian Fellowship, P.O. Box 282, Fairport, NY 14450.
