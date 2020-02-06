Beverly Ann Powers Navarro

While in high school, she was encouraged to become a nun, but after six months in the St. Joseph’s convent, she withdrew to attend SUNY Brockport. There she received her BA in general education from teachers college 1954. At Brockport she met and married Dan Navarro (divorced 1975; he died October 2016), who was a PE major. They moved to Carthage, NY to start their teaching career. All six children were born while the family resided in Carthage. She taught (1963-1971) music, math, art and general education at all levels in Carthage; where she directed for many years the high school plays.

She has earned her master’s degree certification in music (1977), kindergarten (1954), elementary grades 1-6 Ed (1954), math grades 7-12 (1970), and public administration, from classes taken at Eastman School of Music, Syracuse University, SUNY at Potsdam, and SUNY at Brockport.

She loved playing bridge, and was president of the bridge club in Carthage, for several years. An interesting fact, was the first JRECK Sub bus, (named after teachers, Jerry, Ron, Ellie, Carl, and Keith), was refurbished on their farm and placed near the Fort Drum Army base. That bus started the JRECK Corporation that still exists today!