WEEDSPORT — Beverly J. Briggs, 83, of Weedsport, passed away April 9, 2020, at The Commons on St. Anthony.

Born in Liberty, N.Y. on May 22, 1936, Beverly was raised by her late grandparents, Gaius and Addie Hogoboom and was the daughter of the late Edward Burns and Helen Hogoboom Burns.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Philip) Perkins; her son, Edward Briggs; son-in-law, Thomas Ryan; her grandchildren, Neil (Meghan) Ryan, of Pennsylvania, Brent (Kristin) Ryan, of South Carolina, Nicole (Rory) Heath, of Weedsport, Andrew (Kimberly) Perkins, of Schenectady, Michelle (Don) Chamberlain, of Ohio, Kimberly (Dustin) Taylor, of Ohio, and Jamie Briggs, of Weedsport. She also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren, DJ, Etta and Teagan Ryan, Kara Donnelly, Gavin and Cedrik Heath, Aiden and Kadance Taylor, and James Briggs Jr., and coming soon, Harper and Paisley Perkins and Baby Taylor. Last, but not least, one great-great-grandson, Sullivan Briggs Linwood.