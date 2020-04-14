WEEDSPORT — Beverly J. Briggs, 83, of Weedsport, passed away April 9, 2020, at The Commons on St. Anthony.
Born in Liberty, N.Y. on May 22, 1936, Beverly was raised by her late grandparents, Gaius and Addie Hogoboom and was the daughter of the late Edward Burns and Helen Hogoboom Burns.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Philip) Perkins; her son, Edward Briggs; son-in-law, Thomas Ryan; her grandchildren, Neil (Meghan) Ryan, of Pennsylvania, Brent (Kristin) Ryan, of South Carolina, Nicole (Rory) Heath, of Weedsport, Andrew (Kimberly) Perkins, of Schenectady, Michelle (Don) Chamberlain, of Ohio, Kimberly (Dustin) Taylor, of Ohio, and Jamie Briggs, of Weedsport. She also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren, DJ, Etta and Teagan Ryan, Kara Donnelly, Gavin and Cedrik Heath, Aiden and Kadance Taylor, and James Briggs Jr., and coming soon, Harper and Paisley Perkins and Baby Taylor. Last, but not least, one great-great-grandson, Sullivan Briggs Linwood.
Beverly was a passionate gardener and kept one of the most beautiful flower gardens in the village of Weedsport for many years. She loved to watch the birds on the feeders from her kitchen window and would often commentate for the squirrels as they tried to maneuver whatever contraption she had put in place to deter them from stealing the birdseed. She also loved her Pomeranians and loved many throughout her lifetime.
Along with her grandparents, Beverly was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, Gerald Briggs in 2005; her daughter, Loretta (Thomas) Ryan in 2014, and Terry Chick in 2015.
Services will be held privately for the family with interment in Weedsport Rural Cemetery.
Donations in Beverly’s name may be made to the Weedsport Fire Department or the SPCA.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.
