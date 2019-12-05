{{featured_button_text}}
Beverly McCarthy

MORAVIA — Beverly McCarthy, 86, of Moravia, formerly of Fayetteville, N.C., passed away on Dec. 2, 2019, at her home.

Born in Watertown on Aug. 20, 1933, Beverly was the daughter of the late Charles and Claire Brilbeck Weed. In her early years she worked as a secretary at John Deere and Equitable Insurance Company. Once her children were born she stayed home to care for them. Beverly enjoyed traveling, reading, and volunteering for meals on wheels. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Auburn and a former member of the Campground United Methodist Church in North Carolina. Beverly was an avid sports fan, especially of Syracuse basketball. She loved to socialize with friends and family and was always happy to meet new people.

Beverly is survived by her children, Lisa McCarthy (Kevin Caza), and Patrick McCarthy; her adopted Caza family who affectionately referred to her as “little granny,” and whom she loved deeply; her sister, Charlene Weed, John Corey, who held a special place in her heart; her two fur babies, Sunny and George, and countless other friends and family members. Beverly will be truly missed by all.

Along with her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her husband, John McCarthy in 2015; her brothers, Richard, Ronald, and David Weed, and her special aunt, Katie Carpenter.

Calling hours for Beverly will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home, with the burial to follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes or Home Stretch Dog Haven.

Service information

Dec 8
Visitation
Sunday, December 8, 2019
2:00PM-5:00PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Dec 9
Funeral Service
Monday, December 9, 2019
9:30AM
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
