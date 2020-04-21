× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELBRIDGE — Bill Crews (Crews Automotive) passed on peacefully April 18, 2020, leaving his wife, Carolyn; daughters, Lisa Grande (Zuma) and Michelle Lawless Crews (Michael Timmons); brother, Barry Crews, and countless friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Dorothy Crews.

Bill was a sweet, kind, and generous man; a legendary car guy and dragster with his ‘57 Corvette.

Services will be private.

Donations may be made to Elbridge Community Church or Clear Path for Veterans.

Arrangements are with Bush Funeral Home. Please visit bushfuneralhomes.com.

