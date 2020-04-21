ELBRIDGE — Bill Crews (Crews Automotive) passed on peacefully April 18, 2020, leaving his wife, Carolyn; daughters, Lisa Grande (Zuma) and Michelle Lawless Crews (Michael Timmons); brother, Barry Crews, and countless friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Dorothy Crews.
Bill was a sweet, kind, and generous man; a legendary car guy and dragster with his ‘57 Corvette.
Services will be private.
Donations may be made to Elbridge Community Church or Clear Path for Veterans.
Arrangements are with Bush Funeral Home. Please visit bushfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Bill Crews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.