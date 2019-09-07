{{featured_button_text}}
Bill Rickard

CATO — Bill Rickard, 84, of Cato, passed Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, and son, Fred.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Rickard family home, 2654 East Main St., Cato.

