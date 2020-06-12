× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Billie Yura, of Auburn, passed away on June 8, 2020, at the Commons on St. Anthony, after a brief illness.

Billie was born in Auburn to the late Matthew and Julia Babiarz Noga. She was an avid bowler and golfer, and enjoyed reading and spending time on her patio. Billie loved baseball, especially the Red Sox, and was a nervous fan of Syracuse basketball. She loved following the lives of her granddaughters, and was blessed with three great-grandchildren, who gave her great joy.

Billie is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Jack) Murinka and Jean (Michael) Fedorchuk; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Dan) Coppola, Julie Murinka, Justina (Christopher) Dumont, and Adrianne (Jacob) Fleming; her great-grandchildren, Tess and Jackson Coppola, and Nathanial Fleming. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Theresa Moro, of Pennsylvania, and 37 nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Billie was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Yura; her brothers, Matthew and Cas Noga; and sisters, Rose Robbins, Phyllis Saunders, and Josephine Bishop.

The family would like to thank Carol Galbally and her “girls” for their help in caring for our mom, and Keya and the Elderchoice staff. We also would like to thank the caregivers at The Commons for their care in this incredibly difficult time of coronavirus.