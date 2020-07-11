Brad Robert Lasher
July 4, 2020
JACKSON SPRINGS, N.C. — Brad Robert Lasher, 45, of Jackson Springs, N.C. and formerly of New York, passed suddenly on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Born in Auburn, N.Y., in the fall of 1974, he was the son of the late E. Robert and Margaret Ann (Coleman) Lasher. Brad, affectionately known to his friends as “Gump,” was a graduate of Auburn High School, class of 1993. In December of 1993, he met Jayme Seacor, the two started dating and in December of 1997, the two married. As a young man Brad had worked on his godfather’s tree farm. He had served on the board for the Central New York TomatoFest, an event held each year to raise funds for local food pantries. In 2017, Brad, Jayme and their children, moved to the Sandhills where they settled in Jackson Springs. He had worked for Pate’s Hardware and later joined the team at the Village of Pinehurst.
Brad enjoyed golfing, baking, grilling and he was the life of the party; one of the first on the dance floor for the electric slide. He was the type of person who was the first to give a lending hand to help with whatever needed to be done from flooring to volunteering at the clambakes and chicken BBQs. Brad was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and enjoyed spending time at the S.K. Post.
He loved spending time with his family and friends, friends have always been his family. He knew no strangers. Brad loved teasing, harassing and bear hugging his children and nieces, Courtney, MacKenzie and Danica; nephews, Chuyler and Lucas and goddaughter Julianna.
Brad was the loving husband of Jayme Lasher. He is survived by their children: Robert, Nathen and Madyson Lasher. He was the brother of Todd Lasher, wife Breta, of Laurel Hill and Chris Lasher, wife Tonya, of N.Y. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Carol Peters who lovingly called him Bradsky and sisters-in-law Alison and Taylor Madill. Brad leaves behind many caring aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by an infant son, Robert E. Lasher; paternal grandparents Ernest (Ernie) R. and June Morris Lasher; maternal grandparents Chuyler (Bus) and Margaret Bachman Coleman and his godfather, William Forbes.
Brad’s family would like to thank the Village of Pinehurst, the many family and friends that have reached out to them to provide endless support and meals. Jayme expresses her heartfelt gratitude for all the love and support from her work family at Moore Regional Hospital’s Women & Children’s unit.
The family will be holding a private butterfly release in celebration of Brad’s life.
Those who desire may make memorial donations to Hospice, they were very near and dear to Brad’s heart as they cared for his father.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
