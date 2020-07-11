× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brad Robert Lasher

July 4, 2020

JACKSON SPRINGS, N.C. — Brad Robert Lasher, 45, of Jackson Springs, N.C. and formerly of New York, passed suddenly on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Born in Auburn, N.Y., in the fall of 1974, he was the son of the late E. Robert and Margaret Ann (Coleman) Lasher. Brad, affectionately known to his friends as “Gump,” was a graduate of Auburn High School, class of 1993. In December of 1993, he met Jayme Seacor, the two started dating and in December of 1997, the two married. As a young man Brad had worked on his godfather’s tree farm. He had served on the board for the Central New York TomatoFest, an event held each year to raise funds for local food pantries. In 2017, Brad, Jayme and their children, moved to the Sandhills where they settled in Jackson Springs. He had worked for Pate’s Hardware and later joined the team at the Village of Pinehurst.

Brad enjoyed golfing, baking, grilling and he was the life of the party; one of the first on the dance floor for the electric slide. He was the type of person who was the first to give a lending hand to help with whatever needed to be done from flooring to volunteering at the clambakes and chicken BBQs. Brad was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and enjoyed spending time at the S.K. Post.