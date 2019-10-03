AUBURN — Bruce Allen Darrow, born April 8, 1937 in Auburn, peacefully passed on Sept. 30, 2019, at Huntington Rehab in Waterloo following a lengthy illness.
Bruce was born to Gordon and Clara (Carter) Darrow and was raised by his father and stepmother, Pearl Darrow after his mother’s untimely passing when he was young. He attended Central High School in Auburn and later received his GED.
Bruce entered the Navy on Dec. 7, 1955 and proudly served a four-year term until his release on Oct. 26, 1959; primarily on the aircraft carrier CVA 59-USS Forrestal. During his term he married Sandra F. Carey on April 12, 1958 and they made their home in the Montezuma and Port Byron area.
He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Susan (Jerome) Bakke, of Plummer, Minn.; son, Gary (Johnna) Darrow, of Port Byron; grandchildren, Michael (Garland) Thurston, of Smithfield, N.C., Erica (Dean) Adkins, of Peyton, Colo., Erin (Nate) Kliniske, of Minneapolis, Minn., Crystal (Thomas) Smith, of Port Byron, Felicia (Christian) Pace, of Snoqualmie, Wash., and Emily Bakke, of Middle River, Minn.; as well as by his brother, Stanley Darrow, of Lexington, N.C.; many great-grandchildren; and other relatives, and friends. Bruce thoroughly appreciated and enjoyed his shopping trips with his niece, Valerie, and visits from his brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Linda, and close friends, Harold and Sandy Smith.
He loved playing cards, joking around, reminiscing of old times, hanging with his “best friend” which was his crazy cat Milo and most of all spending time with his family. He had a special place in his heart for his great-grandchildren; he was the best “Papa Kitty” you could ask for.
Besides his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his wife, Sandra F. Darrow; and siblings, Gordon Darrow Jr., Eleanor (Alnutt), and Gerald Darrow.
The family is having a celebration of life service starting at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Montezuma VFW.
Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, is handling all arrangements.
