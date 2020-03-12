Camille (Charello) Picarro

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Frank and Diomira Lombardo Charello. Camille was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. She worked in her earlier years at the former Auburn Button Shop and more recently as a sales clerk at the former Nichols Department Store. Camille enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends and was most happy spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know this special woman.