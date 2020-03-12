Camille (Charello) Picarro
AUBURN — Camille (Charello) Picarro, 96, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Frank and Diomira Lombardo Charello. Camille was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. She worked in her earlier years at the former Auburn Button Shop and more recently as a sales clerk at the former Nichols Department Store. Camille enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends and was most happy spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know this special woman.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Donna Lupo, Joanne (Ross) Walters, and Debbie (Mike) Morrell, all of Auburn; her twin sister, Rose Zema, of Auburn; eight grandchildren, Michael (Zoe) Walters, Mark Lupo, Lauren (Mark) Hoerbelt, Will (Morgan) Picarro, Linda (Greg) Huber, David (Kayla) Walters, Nicole (Dan) Corbett, and Lesley (David) Baker; 23 great- grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Joann Picarro; sister-in-law, Clara Picarro; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Michael; a son, Richard; sisters, Mary Lucci, Anna Vanacore, Nickolina Gross, and Frances Maiorano; and a brother, Angelo Charella.

Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. this Friday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Camille’s Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of CNY.

