Candace Ann Eberhardt
0 entries

Candace Ann Eberhardt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SYRACUSE — Candace Ann Eberhardt, 69, born Oct. 9, 1950, passed away peacefully Feb. 28, 2020, in the loving hands of her nephew, Chad.

Candie was proud to serve our country for many years in the U.S. Navy. She retired from the New York State Department of Corrections.

Candie is survived by family members, Christopher, Frederick (Barbara), Deborah and Patricia (Germanio) Vona; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Ralph; sister, Diane Foisia; and parents.

Honoring Candie’s request, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of CNY, Onondaga County.

Condolences may be made to mathewsonforani.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Candace Eberhardt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News