SYRACUSE — Candace Ann Eberhardt, 69, born Oct. 9, 1950, passed away peacefully Feb. 28, 2020, in the loving hands of her nephew, Chad.
Candie was proud to serve our country for many years in the U.S. Navy. She retired from the New York State Department of Corrections.
Candie is survived by family members, Christopher, Frederick (Barbara), Deborah and Patricia (Germanio) Vona; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Ralph; sister, Diane Foisia; and parents.
Honoring Candie’s request, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of CNY, Onondaga County.
Condolences may be made to mathewsonforani.com.
