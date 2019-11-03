AUBURN — Carl Anton Armbruster, 73, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, following a brief illness.
Carl was born in Auburn, to the late Carl and Lydia (Decker) Armbruster of Armbruster Road in Montezuma, on Jan. 29, 1946. After retiring from HMSHost, he was most recently employed as a personal transport assistant at the Arc of Seneca-Cayuga, where he continued to enjoy helping others. During his time at the Arc he was the recipient of several employee of the month awards, as well as recognitions of his service. He enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks, spending time with friends and family, good food, but most especially curling up to watch an old movie with his pets.
Carl is survived by his two children, Amy (Donnie) Trautman, and Carl J. Armbruster, and their mother, Nancy Jackson. He is also survived by his loving grandson, Bryce.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4, at Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn. Private funeral services will be held at the family’s convenience.
A special thank you to all the incredible staff at Upstate Medical Center who were so kind and compassionate while caring for Carl.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA, in memory of Carl.
