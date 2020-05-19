AUBURN — Carl R. Castiglione “Cast Iron,” 77, of Auburn, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 1:27 a.m. due to a serious illness.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1942, to John and Christine (Iacovino) Castiglione. Carl began his career as an apprentice plumber with his father’s business Casty’s Plumbing and Heating. He then went on to become a master plumber with the Local 73 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union in Oswego and worked 30 years until his retirement. He then worked as a Code Plumbing Inspector for the city of Auburn for 14 years before retiring in 2018. Carl married his grade school sweetheart, Marilyn (Amoia) Castiglione, and would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in July. Carl loved playing softball with many of his West End buddies and was an avid car enthusiast. He belonged to a car club, the Prison City Ramblers. Carl loved spending time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife, Marilyn; a sister, Joan (Castiglione) Catalano; a daughter, Jennifer L. LaRose; a son, Carl R. Castiglione; and three granddaughters, Samantha (Travis) Silcox, Alexandria LaRose, and Jessica Castiglione. The sunshine of his life were his great-grandchildren, Mason Castiglione, Shep Silcox, Charlotte Silcox, Leonella Morales, and yet to be born, Sylvie Marie Castiglione who will be joining our family in June, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to invite any friends to come for a drive thru procession from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, all are welcome. A private ceremony will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, following the calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions in Carl’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
