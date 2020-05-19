Carl R. Castiglione

He was born on Dec. 30, 1942, to John and Christine (Iacovino) Castiglione. Carl began his career as an apprentice plumber with his father’s business Casty’s Plumbing and Heating. He then went on to become a master plumber with the Local 73 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union in Oswego and worked 30 years until his retirement. He then worked as a Code Plumbing Inspector for the city of Auburn for 14 years before retiring in 2018. Carl married his grade school sweetheart, Marilyn (Amoia) Castiglione, and would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in July. Carl loved playing softball with many of his West End buddies and was an avid car enthusiast. He belonged to a car club, the Prison City Ramblers. Carl loved spending time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.