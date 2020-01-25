CAYUGA — Carl R. Sanford, 89, of Hibiscus Harbor in Cayuga, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.
He was the son of the late Charles and Ruth Conner Sanford. He was a Union Springs Central School graduate class of 1948. Carl was a life member of the U.S. Power Squadron, an Eagle Scout, and as such a member of the Eagles Club for 64 years. Carl was also a trumpet player for the Drum and Bugle Boys. Carl worked for IBEW #840 of Geneva as an electrician.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Ann Sanford; sons, Noman C. Sanford and his wife, Marolyn, of Jacksonville, Fla., Wayne N. Sanford and his wife, Zeta, of Belleville, Ill., and Gary W. Sanford and his wife, Ritz, of Auburn; sister, Kay M. Ryan, of Bridgeport, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Helen K. Kleckler and her husband, Kelly, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery in the spring.
Contributions may be made to Fingerlakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021, in memory of Carl R. Sanford.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.