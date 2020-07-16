× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carmella Marie Sweeney

Sept. 9, 1930 — July 14, 2020

EASTWOOD — Carmella Marie Sweeney, of Eastwood, passed away gracefully at home surrounded by family and friends on July 14, 2020. She was born on Sept. 9, 1930 in Auburn, NY and her parents were Joseph and Mary Angellilo Palmieri. She was predeceased by her husband Bernard and son Daniel.

She is survived by her sons: Michael and life companion, Paulina, of Las Vegas, Patrick and daughter-in-law Judy, of Syracuse; daughter: Mary and fiancee Troy, of Las Vegas; her precious grandchildren: PJ and Alainna Sweeney and several nieces and nephews.

Carmella worked in the family business, SAVES Autobody for 25 years. She had volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital with her friend Fran Toia, also volunteered at Blessed Sacrament, Bishop Grimes, CBA and was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. Carmella enjoyed crafts, sewing, cooking and especially her Christmas cookies. The large Christmas Eve gatherings with family and friends brought great joy to Carmella.

The family would especially like to thank the special friends and family that visited Carmella in her last few weeks in her home. Special prayers and gratitude for cousin Marie and friend Alda for visiting and providing rides for any and all of Carmella's needs.