Sept. 9, 1930 — July 14, 2020

EASTWOOD — Carmella Marie Sweeney, of Eastwood, passed away gracefully at home surrounded by family and friends on July 14, 2020. She was born on Sept. 9, 1930 in Auburn, NY and her parents were Joseph and Mary Angellilo Palmieri. She was predeceased by her husband Bernard and son Daniel.

She is survived by her sons: Michael and life companion, Paulina, of Las Vegas, Patrick and daughter-in-law Judy, of Syracuse; daughter: Mary and fiancee Troy, of Las Vegas; her precious grandchildren: PJ and Alainna Sweeney and several nieces and nephews.

Carmella worked in the family business, SAVES Autobody for 25 years. She had volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital with her friend Fran Toia, also volunteered at Blessed Sacrament, Bishop Grimes, CBA and was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. Carmella enjoyed crafts, sewing, cooking and especially her Christmas cookies. The large Christmas Eve gatherings with family and friends brought great joy to Carmella.

The family would especially like to thank the special friends and family that visited Carmella in her last few weeks in her home. Special prayers and gratitude for cousin Marie and friend Alda for visiting and providing rides for any and all of Carmella's needs.

In 2016, when we lost Danny, the Lord sent Sarah into our family to look after Carmella. Sarah was so much more than a caretaker. She became Carmella's friend, companion and spiritual partner. We will always have a special place in our hearts for Sarah.

The funeral mass will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church with interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may greet the family from 9:30-10:30 a.m. before the mass in church, 3127 James St.

In memory of Bernard's Life, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences, www.shepardsonfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carmella Sweeney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

