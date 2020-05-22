× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VERNON — Carol A. Wilson, age 78, of Mt. Vernon Apartments, Vernon, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Oneida Health Extended Care Facility in Oneida, N.Y.

She was born on April 19, 1942 in Auburn, N.Y., the only daughter of the late Donald K. and Mildred (Doan) Wilson and was a graduate of Auburn East High School. Carol received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from SUNY Oswego.

Carol started teaching at Vernon Verona Sherrill Elementary school in 1965. After 32 years of service, she retired in 1997; with 18 of those years spent teaching second grade.

Carol is survived by family near and far and was always thankful for many years of support from her first cousin once removed, Tim Lally, and very dear friends, Diana Lindsay, Corey Gilleece, and Jane Jennings.

She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, and embroidering. She loved cats, and anything to do with cats. After retirement, she volunteered at the Oneida Public Library and then was hired as a librarian for 10 years at the library. She also volunteered with the Vernon Mini-Fair for several years.

In keeping with Carol’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery, 19 Fort St., Auburn, NY.