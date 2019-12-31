BURLINGTON, Vt. — It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Carol Curtis Piechuta following a brief illness.
Carol was born in Auburn, N.Y., on June 22, 1954. She passed away Dec. 25, 2019, in Burlington, Vt., at the age of 65. Carol was a graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School, where she was also employed for many years as a business office payroll clerk and tax collector, before retirement in 2018.
She leaves behind her daughter, Becky, of Ellenville, N.Y., and son, Jeff, of Colchester, Vt.
Carol was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Mick. Also predeceased was her father, Joseph; mother, Marie Curtis; as well her brother, Robert, and sisters, Margie O’Brien and Kathy Palen.
Carol had great interest in puzzles, gardening, and her beloved cats.
A combined burial service with her husband will take place in the spring. No services at this time.
