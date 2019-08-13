HOPE MILLS, N.C. — Carol Jeane (Menapace) Clise, 90, of Hope Mills, N.C., passed away, Aug. 9, 2019.
Born in Syracuse, N.Y., Carol raised a family in Auburn, N.Y., retired in Sanibel, Fla., and most recently lived in Hope Mills, N.C.
Daughter of the late Henry G. Menapace and Marion M. (Bickelhaupt) Menapace, she was predeceased by her husband, H. Ward Clise in 1992; her grandson, Douglas Ward Gleason in 2004; as well as her two brothers, Donald C. Menapace and Robert H. Menapace.
She was a graduate of Nottingham High School and Syracuse University.
Carol was involved in many community activities. She proudly volunteered with the American Red Cross in various capacities including chairman of the board and blood recruitment director. She also served as president of the Auburn Service League and coordinator at the YMCA. Whether it was organizing the neighborhood recycling program or mailing packages to overseas military, she was passionate about many causes. As a former member of the Episcopal Church of SS. Peter and John, Auburn, she served as Vestryman and Junior and Senior Warden. She was most recently a member of St. Paul’s-in-the-Pines Church.
Carol was an adventurous traveler. She and Ward camped across the U.S. and Canada with their four children and traveled as husband and wife on exotic trips around the world. In later years, she took her grandchildren on trips of a lifetime. Traveling by herself until she was almost 80, she saw polar bears in the Arctic, penguins in Antarctica, and endless wildlife in the Galapagos.
Carol was a loving wife and mother, committing her life to the care and wellbeing of her husband and children. She is survived by a son, Craig Clise, of Orlando, Fla.; three daughters, Laraine (Clise) Heslin, of Rochester, N.Y., Sharon Clise, of Fayetteville, N.C., and Barbara Clise, of Ithaca, N.Y.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held by the family at their convenience, with internment in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn, N.Y.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Red Cross, Central New York Chapter, 344 West Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13202.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.