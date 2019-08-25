AUBURN — Carol L. (Amedio) Griffin, 56, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in the comfort of her home and family.
Carol was born in Oswego, N.Y. on Feb. 4, 1963, the daughter of Sam and Phyllis (Murray) Amedio. Carol was employed as a teacher’s aide with the Weedsport Central School District. She loved spending time at Amber Beach on Otisco Lake, leaving many wonderful memories with her family and friends.
Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years, Timothy P. Griffin; her loving daughters, Molly A. Griffin, Erin D. Griffin, and Shannon M. Griffin; her parents, Sam and Phyllis Amedio; her brother, John (Bonnie) Amedio; her sisters, Chris (Gary) Babcock, Mary (Don) Capone, and Terri Bernys; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Carol was predeceased by her brother, Sam Amedio, and her brother in-law, Ed Bernys.
Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Carol will be buried at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Soule Cemetery; family and friends are welcome to attend.
Donations in memory of Carol L. Griffin may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.