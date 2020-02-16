ROCHESTER — Carol Piorun Malinowski, 76, of Rochester, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Carol was a native of Auburn, and had resided in the Rochester area for more than 50 years.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Malinowski, in 2015.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her sons, William Jr. (Sharon), and Todd (Susan Hubbard); her daughter, Tiffany Smith (Terrance); grandchildren, Justin and Jordy Smith, Sarah, Emily, Madison, Ryan, and Katelyn Malinowski; and her brother, Robert Piorun.
A private service will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.
To leave a message of condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Malinowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.