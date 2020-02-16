ROCHESTER — Carol Piorun Malinowski, 76, of Rochester, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Carol was a native of Auburn, and had resided in the Rochester area for more than 50 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, William Malinowski, in 2015.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her sons, William Jr. (Sharon), and Todd (Susan Hubbard); her daughter, Tiffany Smith (Terrance); grandchildren, Justin and Jordy Smith, Sarah, Emily, Madison, Ryan, and Katelyn Malinowski; and her brother, Robert Piorun.

A private service will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

To leave a message of condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Malinowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.