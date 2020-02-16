Carol Piorun Malinowski
Carol Piorun Malinowski

ROCHESTER — Carol Piorun Malinowski, 76, of Rochester, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Carol was a native of Auburn, and had resided in the Rochester area for more than 50 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, William Malinowski, in 2015.

She is survived by her sons, William Jr. (Sharon), and Todd (Susan Hubbard); her daughter, Tiffany Smith (Terrance); grandchildren, Justin and Jordy Smith, Sarah, Emily, Madison, Ryan, and Katelyn Malinowski; and her brother, Robert Piorun.

A private service will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

