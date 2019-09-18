AUBURN — Mr. Casimer Popek, 96, of Auburn, died on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at The Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn.
Mr. Popek was born on Dec. 20, 1922 in Auburn, the son of Karl and Mary Kosarek Popek. He was a United States Navy Veteran having served from 1942 to 1946. Mr. Popek had retired from Seneca Army Depot in Romulus, N.Y.
He was predeceased by his wife, Stella, on Sept. 19, 2001.
He is survived by his daughter, Eileen Jacobs and her husband, Timothy, of Merritt Island, Fla., and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents and wife, he was predeceased by several siblings.
There will be no visitation. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn. Entombment with military honors will be in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum, Fleming, N.Y.
