Charles D. Young

July 18, 2020

AUBURN — Charles D. Young, 84, the husband of the late Rosemarie Ryan Young, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn, Charles was a resident of Moravia for most of his life. He was a military veteran, having served with the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Charles was employed in the family dealership at Young's Pontiac in Moravia, and later was an insurance adjuster with The Hartford Insurance. In addition to spending time with his family, Charles enjoyed quilting with Rosemarie, woodworking and was an avid Syracuse University sports fan.

He is survived by two daughters, Renee McDonald and her husband, Patrick, of Owasco and Charlene Kirkwood and her husband, David, of New Milford, Connecticut; one sister, Barbara Wheat, of Fayetteville; four grandchildren, Stephen, Katelyn and Tyler Kirkwood and Adam McDonald; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Rosemarie, Charles was predeceased by his parents, Gordon and Gladys Hotchkiss Young.

Funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Charles to the Owasco Fire Department, 7174 Owasco Road, Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.