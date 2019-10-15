WEEDSPORT — Charles E. Roberts passed away Oct. 11, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.
Born in Manitowoc, Wis., he was the son of the late Charles A. and Lillian M. Radliff Roberts. Charles married Caroline M. Crowell on Nov. 8, 1952 and they would have celebrated 67 years of marriage this year. He graduated from Port Byron Central School in 1947. Charles was previously employed with Alco and retired in 1993. Caroline and Charles owned and operated Crowell Fruit Farm for many years. They also raised vegetables that were sold at the Auburn Farmer’s Market. Charles was a member of Civil Service and a board member for 17 years at Cayuga County Soil and Water. He was a member of Conquest Grange and the Treasurer of Conquest and Pomona Grange. Charles proudly served for two years in United States Army. He was a member of the John Guy Council, Knights of Columbus and past Treasurer.
Charles is survived by his wife, Caroline; his daughter, Laura (Scott) Moorehead, of Connecticut; his son, Michael (Suzanne) Roberts, of Port Byron; four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Calling hours for Charles will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady of the Snow Parish, Weedsport. A luncheon will be held at church following Mass to continue to celebrate Charles’ life. The burial will be held privately for family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of the Snow Parish or the Conquest Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.