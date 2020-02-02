Charles Edward Mapley
0 entries

Charles Edward Mapley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Charles Edward Mapley, 80, of Bradford Street, Auburn, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Commons on St. Anthony Street.

Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Carl and Louise Stevens Mapley. Charles grew up in Port Byron and was a 1957 graduate of Port Byron High School. He retired from Rood Utilities where he was warehouse manager.

He was an avid SU fan and Buffalo Bills fan. He enjoyed baseball and was a longtime season ticket holder for the Auburn Doubledays. He enjoyed gardening and golfing, but his biggest pleasure was watching his grandchildren play sports. In his later years, he became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He is survived by his four children, Brian (Lori) Mapley, Kevin (Joann) Mapley, Melanie (George) Jennings, and Jodi (Keith) Baker; nine grandchildren, Samantha, Jessie, Shawn, Shane, Katherine, Elizabeth, Skyler, Sarah, and Jenna; six great-grandchildren; and by several cousins and caring friends.

He was predeceased by his brother, Claire Mapley.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Langham Funeral Home, LLC, followed by a service at 7 p.m. Spring burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Mapley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News