MORAVIA — Charles Greenman was born on April 21, 1943, the son of the late Charles Greenman and Leah “Coats” Greenman. A proud United States Navy veteran, Charles made his career as a corrections officer, working for the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department. Charles was an avid NASCAR fan. One of his favorite things to do in his free time was gardening. He was a devoted husband that truly loved his family.
He is survived by daughters, Annette (Ed) Kuss, of LaFayette, Tammy Greenman, of Lansing, and Lorie (Scott) Crotwell, of Cortland; grandchildren, Meghan Parente, Austin Parente, and Steven Crotwell; his brother, Edward Greenman; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Hope Greenman.
Services were held privately under the direction of the Wright-Beard Funeral, Inc. A burial will take place in the spring in the Glenwood Cemetery in Homer.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider a donation to the DAV. Those wishing to offer online condolences can visit www.wright-beard.com.
