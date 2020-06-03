Charles 'Jerry' Eckert
0 entries

Charles 'Jerry' Eckert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Charles 'Jerry' Eckert

LARGO, Fla. — Charles “Jerry” Eckert, of Largo, Fla., 80, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine.

He was a former music teacher at Blessed Trinity School and organist at St. Alphonsus RC Church in Auburn.

He leaves behind many friends in Largo, Fla., Buffalo, N.Y., and Auburn, N.Y.

Service will be held in Florida.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Eckert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News