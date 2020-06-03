LARGO, Fla. — Charles “Jerry” Eckert, of Largo, Fla., 80, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine.
He was a former music teacher at Blessed Trinity School and organist at St. Alphonsus RC Church in Auburn.
He leaves behind many friends in Largo, Fla., Buffalo, N.Y., and Auburn, N.Y.
Service will be held in Florida.
