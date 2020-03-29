AUBURN — Charles Paul Patten, 65, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He had many challenges in life, but was blessed with a peaceful death.
He was born Oct. 20, 1954, to Anna and Robert Patten, both deceased. He spent the first month of his life in the hospital connected to IV’s. His mother finally insisted on taking him home against the doctors wishes. They told her he would die. She fed him with eyedroppers and shot glasses and eventually he thrived.
Charlie was a lifelong entrepreneur, founding several small businesses over the years. He was a talented carpenter and gave back by teaching many people his skills. He was a generous man and he was always there when anyone else needed help.
Charles lived his life with the following philosophy that was instilled in him by our mother, “Don’t worry about anything. The most important thing is love. At first you attach it to others, but eventually it just turns into pure love.” We were lucky to have such a unique brother.
He is survived by his siblings, sister, Lorraine (George) Geiger; brother, Bob (Linda Van Voorhis) Patten; sister, Debra (Stephen) Koon; niece, Jewel (John Hanson) Wilson; nephew, Ryan (Amy Caruana) Wilson; five grandnieces, Sydney, Shelby, and Ella Hanson; Hailey and Hanna Wilson; as well as several cousins and friends.
The family would especially like to thank the nurses on the third floor at Auburn Community Hospital for their kindness and compassion in Charles’ final days.
Due to the current conditions, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a future date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
