AUBURN — Charles Paul Patten, 65, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He had many challenges in life, but was blessed with a peaceful death.

He was born Oct. 20, 1954, to Anna and Robert Patten, both deceased. He spent the first month of his life in the hospital connected to IV’s. His mother finally insisted on taking him home against the doctors wishes. They told her he would die. She fed him with eyedroppers and shot glasses and eventually he thrived.

Charlie was a lifelong entrepreneur, founding several small businesses over the years. He was a talented carpenter and gave back by teaching many people his skills. He was a generous man and he was always there when anyone else needed help.

Charles lived his life with the following philosophy that was instilled in him by our mother, “Don’t worry about anything. The most important thing is love. At first you attach it to others, but eventually it just turns into pure love.” We were lucky to have such a unique brother.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He is survived by his siblings, sister, Lorraine (George) Geiger; brother, Bob (Linda Van Voorhis) Patten; sister, Debra (Stephen) Koon; niece, Jewel (John Hanson) Wilson; nephew, Ryan (Amy Caruana) Wilson; five grandnieces, Sydney, Shelby, and Ella Hanson; Hailey and Hanna Wilson; as well as several cousins and friends.