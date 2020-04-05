ELBRIDGE — Charles “Thomas” Weinerth, 79, passed away on March 29, 2020, peacefully with family by his side.
Born in Auburn, Thomas spent most of his life in Elbridge. He attended Skaneateles Schools and grew up in the Skaneateles Falls area.
He was predeceased by his son Michael J. Weinerth, and his father, William F. Weinerth.
Surviving are his mother, Kathleen “Tiny” Weinerth, of Skaneateles; his daughter, Tammy Simmons (Derek), of Jordan; a son, Scott Weinerth; siblings, Bonnie Adkins, of Delaware, and David (John) Weinerth, of Texas; grandsons, Hunter T. Simmons, Matthew (Tabitha) Weinerth, and Joshua Smith; great-grandsons, Landon Smith and Jason Weinerth; several nieces and nephews; a special companion, Joan Vaverchek, of Jordan; and his dog, “Dolly.”
He retired from the Local IUOE #545 Union. He and his good buddy, James Gardner, signed up together in 1966. Thomas was a member of the Mahogany Ridge Buck Club, several Rod and Gun Clubs, and Skaneateles YMCA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cards, line dancing, trap shooting, and nature.
Services are private. Thomas will be buried in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Elbridge at a later date.
In his memory we ask for you to donate to Heathers Heroes for Hope, Elbridge or plant a tree or drop off treats to your local animal shelters.
To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.
