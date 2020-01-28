AUBURN — Charles W. Elser, 68, of Charles Street, Auburn, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, Jan. 26, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Auburn, the son of Elizabeth T. Share and the late Charles W. Elser, and had been a life resident. He was a Mt. Carmel High School graduate, Class of 1969 and received his associate's degree from Auburn Community College. “Chuck,” or “Charlie,” as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was an Auburn police officer and Union member for more than 23 years, retiring in 1995. Charlie enjoyed retirement and had several hobbies that kept him busy, including antiquing, traveling, bowling, playing cards, and was a longtime member of Highland Park Golf Course and had recorded 10 holes-in-one, with most of them being at Highland.