AUBURN — Charles W. Elser, 68, of Charles Street, Auburn, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, Jan. 26, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Auburn, the son of Elizabeth T. Share and the late Charles W. Elser, and had been a life resident. He was a Mt. Carmel High School graduate, Class of 1969 and received his associate's degree from Auburn Community College. “Chuck,” or “Charlie,” as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was an Auburn police officer and Union member for more than 23 years, retiring in 1995. Charlie enjoyed retirement and had several hobbies that kept him busy, including antiquing, traveling, bowling, playing cards, and was a longtime member of Highland Park Golf Course and had recorded 10 holes-in-one, with most of them being at Highland.
Retirement couldn’t hold Charlie back from becoming a special deputy officer at the Cayuga County Office Building from 2007 until 2014. Charles was an avid sports fan and especially liked the Buffalo Bills, New York Yankees, and Syracuse University basketball and football. Charlie could often be found mowing or maintaining his yard in a near perfect, precise operation, snow blowing his and the neighborhood’s sidewalks, or washing and waxing his truck or prized Camaro to pristine, almost new condition. To say, Charlie was meticulous, would be an understatement. After he was done taking care of his home, he could often be found enjoying a late night snack of milk and cookies.
Charlie will be remembered for always putting others first and his heart of gold. To know Chuck, you would always know that throughout life, he did it “his way!”
He is survived by his lifelong partner, Jessie Mazzeo, of Auburn; his mother, Elizabeth T. Share, of Auburn; three brothers, Gary M. (Donna) Elser, of Henderson, Nev., Robert C. (JoAnne) Elser, of Auburn, and Daniel J. (John Romero) Elser, of Dallas, Texas; nephews, Charlie B. Elser, Spencer J. Elser, and Andrew McCulley; sister-in-law, Mary (Mick) McCulley, of Liverpool; niece, Amanda (Michael) Palese; great-niece, Gabrielle Palese; two step-sisters, Stephanie St. John, and Robyn Puzo; as well as numerous friends.
In addition to his father, Charles, he was predeceased by his step-father, Robert Share, and niece, Elisa McCulley.
Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to noon this Thursday with a service to immediately follow at noon, all inside of St. Mary’s Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, any contributions may be made in Charles memory to Golisano Children’s Hospital, One Children’s Circle, Syracuse, NY 13210.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
