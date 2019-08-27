AUBURN — Charlotte R. Pedersen, 91, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Charlotte was born Nov. 5, 1927, in Cortland, N.Y.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy L. Pedersen, and son, Mark A. Pedersen.
Charlotte was predeceased by her husband, Arthur P. Pedersen on Sept. 27, 2013.
There will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be private in Fabius Evergreen Cemetery.
Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
