AUBURN — Chris A. Emerson Sr., 70, of 1 Thornton Ave., passed away Oct. 30, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital.
Chris was born March 4, 1949, the son of Eldred and Grace Brooks Emerson. He enjoyed crossword puzzles.
Chris is survived by a son, Chris (Julie) Emerson Jr.; daughters, Sheri (Tim) Coyle, and Melissa (Bill) Radcliffe; eight grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Emerson; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by parents, and two grandsons.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 8, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.
